Texas Biomed facility to address research-threatening primate shortage

Boosting immigration of high-skilled workers is the best approach to dealing with a severe talent shortage that's affecting American employers, according to a new report. One in four American employers is struggling to fill empty positions due to a lack of available talent, according to TechNet, a bipartisan network of tech CEOs and executives that aims to promote growth in the technology sector. Nearly two thirds (64%) of employers say workforce skills don't align with their firms' needs. If the US doesn't narrow that gap, productivity could be halved, according to the report, which also warns of a slowdown in growth.

IMMIGRATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO