Texas Biomed facility to address research-threatening primate shortage

KENS 5
 6 days ago

‘We need to breed more monkeys’: Texas Biomed’s new animal care complex to address shortage

Texas Biomedical Research Institute and its Southwest National Primate Research Center are building a new animal care complex to address a nationwide shortage of rhesus monkeys used for infectious disease research and improve the care of primates under their supervision. Scientific and public officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate a groundbreaking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Biomed breaks ground on animal care complex

Texas Biomedical Research Institute broke ground this week on a new facility that will allow them to breed more nonhuman primates for medical research amid a nationwide shortage of the animals. The four building complex — including an 18,000 foot animal care building — will be part of the Southwest...
TEXAS STATE
