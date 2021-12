Bryce Hall has had to grow up quickly in the Jets’ secondary, and he hopes to be one of the reasons the franchise turns the corner. Hall, a fifth-round pick last year, became the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback in a very short time. He has started the last 20 games and is making his case to be one of the cornerstones in the back end of Robert Saleh’s defense.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO