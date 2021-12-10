THE EXPANSE: Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar on the Future of the Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Das has been promoted to CEO of Tippett Studio, with co-founder, President and executive producer Jules Roman looking to retire from her post at the effects company, Deadline has learned.
Das is a current partner at the studio founded by two-time Oscar-winning artist, animator and filmmaker Phil Tippett, and previously served as its Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations and technology and directly contributing to its strategic planning and business development initiatives. He also spurred the implementation of technologies that have helped realize the studio’s creative and technical goals across multiple media production pipelines including visual effects for films, commercials,...
