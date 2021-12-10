ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE EXPANSE: Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar on the Future of the Series

By Will Perkins
thatshelf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Shelf Editor-in-Chief Will Perkins sits down with the executive producers of Prime Video’s THE EXPANSE – Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Naren Shankar – to talk about the future of the beloved sci-fi series, the heroic things we...

