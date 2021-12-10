ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2: How to get the Gjallarhorn Catalyst

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mighty Gjallarhorn has made a triumphant return in Destiny 2, and you can obtain it after completing an exotic quest called And Out Fly the Wolves. Naturally, you’ll want to boost its capabilities even more. Here’s our Destiny 2 guide to help you get the Gjallarhorn Catalyst by fighting the...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Warhammer: 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been announced with a trailer

Last night, The Game Awards 2021 took place. As always, there were some announcements of brand new games and new trailers for upcoming titles. During the show, viewers were treated to a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But perhaps the most surprising announcement was a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. With it being a decade since the first Space Marine launched, fans were left with very little hope that the franchise would return. The reveal of Space Marine 2, along with a trailer, has seen all our Christmases come at once.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Homeworld 3 gameplay first look revealed at The Game Awards 2021

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 delivered some out-of-this-world news for fans of space RTS fans. Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a first look gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3. This is also the deepest look at Homeworld 3 to date. We were also told that the next chapter in the epic Homeworld saga will have space battles that play out on an even larger and more ambitious scale.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Grasp of Avarice — Phryzhia Ogre boss and Sparrow guide

After exiting the puzzle areas, you’ll face off against the first boss. Previous mechanics such as the Burdened by Riches debuff and Scorch Cannon also come into play. Here’s our Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice dungeon guide to help you defeat a boss named Phryzhia the Insatiable and clear the Sparrow encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#The Reaver Vandals#Reaver Vandal#Loot Cave
sirusgaming.com

How to Get Destiny 2 Thorn Armor 30th Anniversary Set

In honor of Bungie’s 30th anniversary, players in Destiny 2 may earn the Thorn armor set, and we’ve compiled all of the known information on how to do so for you right here. As part of the Destiny 2 expansion, Bungie is commemorating three decades of outstanding games, epic tales,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Strange Favor ranks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has introduced several new activities within the 30th Aniverssery Event, all containing new loot to be earned and triumphs to be completed. One of those activities is Dares of Eternity and will be the primary gameplay loop activity within the event. For many of the rewards though, players must earn Strange Favor, and the only being that gives that out is a certain tentacle-faced someone.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Hundreds of GOG games are getting a discount for its 2021 Winter Sale

It’s Christmas time, which means it’s time to scramble for a gift, whether it be for yourself or someone close to you. For all the gamers out there, GOG is holding a massive Winter sale that should line your wallets with tears. It’s a great time to pick up something nice for yourself, as tons of games will be on sale on the website for the remainder of this month. So what kind of games can you expect for this sale?
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Get the Frostbearer Catalyst

There are tons of weapons and other gear to choose from when building up your party, but some are a bit trickier to get your hands on than others. If you’re wondering how to get the Frostbearer catalyst weapon in Genshin Impact, we have all the details you need right here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Arc Raiders revealed as a free-to-play cooperative shooter

It’s time to enlist all of your friends to join the barracks. Arc Raiders was revealed last night during The Game Awards. It’s set to test your co-op and third-person FPS skills, as you and your friends “resist the onslaught of the ARC.” These beasts are ruthless mechanized dangers sent from space, and you must dispatch of them with your favorite frenemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get The Other Half Legendary Sword

Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary event has finally arrived and it is, to the surprise of some, actually turning out to be quite the banger. Dares of Eternity is very fun, the new dungeon is challenging and interesting, and most importantly, there’s a lot of worthwhile new loot to chase. Perhaps two of the most interesting additions are the new swords and their unique perks. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get The Other Half legendary sword in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gets a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II showed up tonight on The Game Awards 2021, and it pretty much blew me away again. It feels like this new footage is almost a continuation from where we last left it. Except this time, Senua isn’t aggressively singing at the camera. No, now she’s off to hunt a giant. And it wasn’t all that successful.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get Pardon Our Dust Legendary Grenade Launcher

Destiny 2’s Pardon Our Dust legendary grenade launcher is a new weapon added in as part of the 30th-anniversary event. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through how to get Pardon Our Dust in Destiny 2, so you can add it to your growing collection of weaponry.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Thirsty Suitors is a multi-genre mashup game from Outerloop Games

The Game Awards 2021 started the video game reveals right out of the gate. Even before the big event kicked off, there were multiple some world premieres during what is technically the pre-show. One of those announcements was a new title from Outerloop Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, Thirsty Suitors.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Peter Molyneux is currently developing a questionable new NFT game

Peter Molyneux made quite the name for himself during the 1990s and 2000s, and not without good reason. He helped develop a number of popular and even influential games, such as Magic Carpet and Dungeon Keeper, and he earned particular praise and respect for the Fable series. Recently though, he has slowed down his output considerably. The most recent projects by his studio, 22cans, never managed to leave Early Access. Some may initially become excited, however, to hear that Molyneux soon plans to put out his first new game since 2017. Unfortunately, this new game, which will come out sometime next year, may not represent “the great Peter Molyneux comeback” that many may have hoped for, as it seems to exist mainly to take advantage of the recent NFT and blockchain phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Destiny 2: How To Get The Halo Magnum | Forerunner Exotic Guide

All the steps you need to get the Exotic Halo Magnum. Bungie, the original developers that made Halo into the massive franchise it is today, celebrate their creation in Destiny 2 with an all-new Exotic Sidearm. And this is one gun you won’t find in Halo Infinite. The original Halo magnum — called the Forerunner here — is a bulky, powerful pistol with a huge zoom for scoring easy headshots. And it works exactly the same as it did in Halo 1.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Marathon Armor in Destiny 2

It’s a time for celebration as the 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 commemorates Bungie’s past achievements with a slew of new loot for us guardians to get our hands on. Enter the Marathon set, armor sets for each class inspired by Bungie’s classic Doom style FPS, Marathon. While it may be exciting, expect to do some grinding in the new Dares of Eternity offensive activity to earn these armor sets.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle

Bungie’s 30th Anniversary has arrived, and given the developer is now solely focused on its looter shooter, Destiny 2 there’s a lot going on in the game right now. Alongside a number of new cosmetics and things to do, there’s also a whole host of new weapons, including some inspired by Bungie’s former arena shooter and now Microsoft’s epic exclusive, Halo. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through how to get the BxR-55 Battler in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker guide hub

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is out now, everyone. After a few days of early access for those who pre-ordered, everybody can get in on attempting to stop the Final Days, and bring to a close the 10-year story arc that began in Final Fantasy XIV 1.0. But you might need...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get 1000 Yard Stare

Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Event has added a bunch of new weapons and armor. Xur, our favorite servant of the Nine is rewarding everyone that is down to get their hands dirty with the new events. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get 1000 Yard Stare in Destiny 2, a fan-favorite sniper rifle that has a long history of dominating in the Destiny series.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy