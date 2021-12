Embark Studios, a studio founded by former EA DICE employees, has teased that its first game will be revealed at The Game Awards later this week. The game is called ARC Raiders, and the official announcement said that we're going to learn more on December 9. On Twitter, the new account posted a short teaser trailer for the project. It features a voiceover talking over a 1970s-like synthesizer soundtrack. The voice is calling for volunteers, followed by the tagline, "enlist. resist." You can watch the quick 20-second teaser below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO