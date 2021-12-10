Cal throttles Idaho St. 72-46 with big second half

With their fifth game of the season, the Chargers took to the road to take on Milwaukee Lutheran. Playing in their first game of the season, Milwaukee Lutheran’s gym was packed with energy and anticipation. After a back and forth couple of minutes, the Chargers turned to their half-court trapping defense, which forced a few turnovers and led to some easy transition lay-ups. With their stifling defense, the Chargers led by as many as 22 points in the second half. Austin Wagner led the way with another huge double-double, this time with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Boxrud joined him in double figures with 10 points and 6 boards, while Jack Leffel filled the stat sheet, scoring 12 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, handing out 4 assists, and getting 4 steals as well. The Chargers look to keep their win streak alive with their first home game against Kewaksum on Friday.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO