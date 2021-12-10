ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Christmas Lights: Locker Lane

By Kaitlin Kanable
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights .

This display is in Locker Lane in Huntsville.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here .

