Basketball

Alexander scores 21 to lift St. John's past Monmouth 88-83

 6 days ago

Posh Alexander had 21 points as St. John's narrowly beat Monmouth 88-83 on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and three blocks for St. John's (7-2). Montez Mathis added 14 points. Stef Smith had 13 points.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. tied a career high with 25 points for the Hawks (7-2), who ended a seven-game winning streak. Marcus McClary added 14 points. Myles Foster had 13 points and eight rebounds. Nikkei Rutty had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

