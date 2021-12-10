Consolidation seldom mentioned at joint city-county meeting

A joint meeting of Shelby County Commissioners and Memphis City Council members Thursday, Dec. 9, drew five council members and three commissioners at the Renasant Convention Center to what began as a renewed call to draft a charter consolidating the two governments.

But consolidation only came up twice in the two-hour conversation that drew a group of about 50 people, including the eight elected officials.

Both references were by council member Chase Carlisle, one of the most vocal backers of the current call for consolidation. Carlisle said he was “disappointed” that more members of both bodies who didn’t have conflicts on their schedule didn’t show up.

“The apathy of it is something I don’t understand,” he said at the outset after incoming council chairwoman Jamita Swearengen praised the gathering as “more than a mere moment in time.”

“To be honest, this conversation and this meeting did come about over whether we should form a charter commission to consolidate the Memphis and Shelby County governments,” Carlisle said.

“But ultimately the reason we are here is because both bodies and elected leaders agree that it’s not just an issue of whether or not we should consolidate governments,” he said. “But what other ways can we look at our current form of government whether its modernization or functional consolidation.”

Separate moves on the council and commission to formally ask Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to appoint a charter commission encountered doubts and opposition even from those on both bodies who were for the last consolidation attempt in 2010.

Short of that the council voted to form a joint group and look at ways to make local government more efficient.

It also delayed a vote on creating a charter commission to January.

The commission reaction and debate in September was more visceral with chairman Willie Brooks ultimately using his unilateral authority to appoint commissioner Reginald Milton as the group’s lead in the joint group.

In the intense debate, Milton temporarily refused the task, telling commissioners opposed to consolidation “the hell with each and every one of you who let this happen if nothing changes.”

Milton views the city’s persistent and historically high levels of poverty as an overriding problem that consolidation could help to resolve.

And as he did in September, Milton made the same point Thursday evening.

“The pain is that I see those that could help who don’t, who let political and personal ambition guide them and frighten them,” he said without naming names. “Shame on them. … I will listen to anyone who will help my community and people who need that assistance. I beg for it. I plead for it.”

At what is to be the first of several such sessions planned, the group heard five presentations from local experts on the present state of the Memphis economy, workforce development, affordable housing, education and poverty.

Among the highlights:

Altonio Smith of Innovate Memphis ended his presentation of economic stats with a set of goals that included to “remain competitive for transportation, logistics and manufacturing.”

City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. (middle) attends the consolidation discussion with council members and county commissioners on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Renasant Convention Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Ted Townsend, the Greater Memphis Chamber’s chief economic development officer, said the city has to “diversify” from its reliance on government and nonprofit sector jobs with more broadband infrastructure.

By chamber statistics, 27.5% of the tech jobs in the Memphis region are held by Black, Latino or women workers. That makes the Memphis metropolitan statistical area the tops in that measure of diversity among cities its size as tech companies talk of a desire to diversify the ranks of their industry.

“We should weaponize our narrative,” he said of pitching Memphis as the site for tech industry expansion. “Atlanta owns that story. We should scale this opportunity.”

Roshun Austin of The Works Inc. community development corporation says the city also needs infrastructure to sustain a move to create more affordable housing judged affordable not by the rents offered but by how much working tenants make.

Pressed by council member JB Smiley Jr. to cite a dollar figure for city investments in distressed neighborhoods, Austin said $150 million per year for each of the two local bodies “for years to come.”

“I can’t build housing without the infrastructure,” she said, noting the disinvestment in areas in need of affordable housing has been going on for decades.

Milton called the estimate a “small amount.”

“Those are not crazy numbers,” he said.

Council member Martavius Jones, however, says the city and county pension funds are about to require more funding from each body because of discussions this week in Nashville by state officials about decreasing discount rates for those pension funds.

A decrease based on the rate of return in investments that make up the pension plan means the liability increases for the government involved.

“We will have to make difficult decisions,” said City Council member Martavius D. Jones (left) on Dec. 9 at the Renasant Convention Center. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Jones, a financial consultant, says city leaders were told the change in the discount rate means the city has to come up with $8 million more to fund the pension liability.

“We will have to make difficult decisions,” he said noting those decisions could involve property tax rate hikes by both bodies.

That was where Carlisle made the second reference to consolidation at the end of the meeting.

“Why do we have two separate tax rates?” he asked. “These are fair questions that should be asked.”

Before that Stand For Children executive director Cardell Orrin made the case for the two bodies to keep the city and county property tax rates where they are in the next countywide property reappraisal for tax purposes.

Orrin made the argument without success toward the end of the spring budget season as part of a coalition of nonprofit organizations under the banner of a “moral budget” movement.

The argument is that while the certified property tax rates are lowered by state law to create the same amount of revenue the prior tax rates did before an increase in property values, the commission and council should then raise the rates back to where they were.

“If we do not take advantage of wealth created when values go up … I don’t see a way to address these issues,” he said.

Austin said the city has a larger “unhoused problem” that includes large numbers of homeowners who are paying mortgages that don’t reflect the low values of their property caused by disinvestment in the surrounding community.

“Home ownership doesn’t create wealth because so many mortgages are under water,” she said.

University of Memphis social work professor Elena Delavega said several times that the disparity in wages, poverty and disinvestment are racial.

“Everybody needs to make a living wage,” she said after showing a slide of cans of infant formula on a store shelf behind a locked case.

“It’s because working mothers are not making enough money,” Delavega said. “It’s not jobs. It’s the wages.”