Business

CHS general counsel to step down

By Kara Hartnett
williamsonhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Franklin-based Community Health Systems has announced that executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary Ben Fordham will retire, effective February 2022. Fordham joined the company in 2007 and has served as general counsel and assistant secretary to the Board of Directors since 2017. Upon his retirement, he will...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

beautypackaging.com

Tarte Cosmetics Names Veronica Iuliano as General Counsel

Tarte cosmetics has announced that Veronica luliano will assume the role of general counsel, effective immediately. Under the leadership of CEO & founder Maureen Kelly, luliano will oversee all corporate and litigation matters on behalf of the brand. She also brings her extensive experience with 501(c)(3) charitable organizations to support tarte's own 501(c)(3) nonprofit, heart to tarte.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Cryptocurrency firm hires DOJ veteran as general counsel

Cryptocurrency trading company B2C2 has appointed former FBI agent and federal prosecutor Dean Sovolos as its new general counsel. Sovolos most recently served as a federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and the Southern District of New York.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Nashville Post

SmileDirectClub CFO stepping down

The chief financial officer of Nashville-based SmileDirectClub, Kyle Wailes, has resigned from his position to lead a health care startup, effective March 1, the dental medtech company announced. Wailes has been the top finance executive for the company since May 2018. He entered the role after serving in various leadership...
NASHVILLE, TN
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Beyond gratifying': Board of Trustees approves vice president, general counsel

UCF has now approved its new vice president and general counsel. Youndy C. Cook, who served as the university's interim vice president and general counsel since December 2020, was officially approved for the permanent role by the Board of Trustees during a special meeting at the downtown campus Thursday. “It’s...
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

B2C2 Appoints DOJ Veteran as General Counsel, Head of Regulatory Affairs

B2C2, the counterparty of choice in the institutional crypto market, announced the appointment of Dean C. Sovolos as General Counsel for the Americas and Head of Regulatory Affairs. Dean joins B2C2 from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), where he most recently served as a federal prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey (DNJ) and the Southern District of New York (SDNY).
ECONOMY
WSET

Miyares picks ex-McConnell counsel as solicitor general

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been selected to serve as Virginia’s next solicitor general. GOP Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Andrew Ferguson’s appointment Wednesday in the first major hiring announcement of his new administration. According to a news release from Miyares’ office, Ferguson served as chief counsel to McConnell from 2019 until 2021.
RICHMOND, VA
ProPublica

ProPublica Hires Sarah Matthews as Deputy General Counsel

ProPublica has hired Sarah Matthews as deputy general counsel. In this role, she will provide day-to-day legal support for the organization’s full range of activities, with emphasis on offering legal services to its newsroom. Matthews comes to ProPublica from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, where she litigated...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Six Flags Ends General Counsel Job as Legal Chief Departs (1)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will eliminate its general counsel position and part ways with Laura Doerre, its legal chief of less than two years. Doerre joined Six Flags, based outside Dallas, Texas, in March 2020 as executive vice president, general counsel, and chief administrative officer. She’ll depart Dec. 12 after a transition, according to a securities filing.
BUSINESS
wuga.org

Inclusion Officer Steps Down

Athens-Clarke County’s Inclusion Officer is stepping down from her post. WUGA’s Martin Matheny has more. Krystle Cobran was the county’s first inclusion officer, a position created by ACC lawmakers in the 2020 budget. Her interim replacement will be Selah Gardiner, a Community Education Analyst in the Inclusion Office. ACC will conduct a nationwide search to fill Cobran’s position.
ATHENS, GA
FL Radio Group

SUNY Chancellor Malatras Steps Down

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is resigning. He announced his resignation in a letter Thursday to the Chairman of the SUNY Board of Trustees. This comes after several members of the New York State Assembly, including the Higher Education Committee Chair, called for his resignation after reports of disturbing text messages and emails sent by Malatras were made public last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Law.com

Florida University Promotes Longtime Employee to General Counsel

Youndy Cook first served as associate general counsel and then deputy general counsel. She'd been interim general counsel since W. Scott Cole stepped down as general counsel in December 2020. UCF is one of the largest universities in the country, with 72,000 students. The University of Central Florida has promoted...
COLLEGES
Inside Nova

Ask General Counsel: The 8 most important estate planning documents

Estate Planning puts YOU in control. Whether you own a little or a lot, the last thing you want to do to your loved ones is leave a mess of paperwork and inaccessible online accounts if you become temporarily ill or incapacitated or when you pass away. Without any estate planning, heirs may lose life insurance payouts, tax deduction advantages, or even miss accounts they did not know existed, which will go to the state’s unclaimed property department.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
BUSINESS
williamsonhomepage.com

Longtime CHS director dies

Longtime Community Health Systems director Julia “Judi” North died last week, the Franklin-based hospital company said in a release. North had served as a CHS Board of Directors member since 2004 and was lead director at the time of her death. North’s previous roles included president of consumer...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Appeals court refuses to reinstate CMS vaccine rule

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's order that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing its vaccination mandate for healthcare workers. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 13 denied the Biden administration's request to lift a district court's injunction that blocked the mandate, which requires COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. The order comes after U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in the Eastern District of Missouri granted 10 states' request for a preliminary injunction on Nov. 29.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

US Dept. Of Labor: Garland Home Healthcare Agencies Failed To Pay $1.2M In Wages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the global pandemic, home healthcare works have put in heroic efforts to keep patients safe and health. For some, however, their efforts were undermined by employers who failed to pay them for their essential and life-saving work. A recent federal investigation found that the operators of two Garland home care agencies underpaid workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division determined that Vital Home Health Care Inc. and Comfort Home Health Care Inc. failed to pay employees for all the hours they worked and failed to pay overtime...
GARLAND, TX
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville appoints new planning director

The Town of Nolensville announced the appointment of Brent Schultz as its new Planning Director. According to a town news release, Schultz has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government. He began his career in government issuing build permits before working in management and executive positions with cities of Anaheim and Ontario as well as the County of Mendocino, all in California.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville Electric Service CEO to retire

After 30 years at Nashville Electric Service, Decosta Jenkins is retiring from his role as president and CEO. Jenkins joined NES as its chief financial officer in 1991. Then, in 2003, the North Nashville native was promoted to president and CEO. In addition to his role at NES, Jenkins chairs...
NASHVILLE, TN

