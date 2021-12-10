ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 13 Michigan women roll in Big Ten opener, beat Wisconsin

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as No. 13 Michigan won its Big Ten opener with a 93-81 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan (9-1, 1-0) has won 11 straight against Wisconsin (2-8, 0-2).

Danielle Rauch had 18 points for the Wolverines, who shot 52% (35 of 67) from the floor. Emily Kiser added 17 points, Leigha Brown had 13 and Maddie Nolan 11. Rauch and Nolan each had three of the Wolverines’ seven three-pointers.

Michigan opened on a 15-5 run, never trailed and led by double-digits for most of the game.

Julie Pospisilova scored 21 points for Wisconsin. Krystyna Ellew added 18 points and Sydney Hilliard had 16. The Badgers shot 50% overall from the floor but gave up 18 points from 15 turnovers.

Nolan’s 3-pointer stretched Michigan’s lead to 89-73 with 2:06 remaining. Wisconsin scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to 89-81, their closest margin since early in the third quarter.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Sunday before playing fifth-ranked Baylor in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 29. Wisconsin faces Green Bay at home on Sunday.

