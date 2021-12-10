LVMPD, SWAT team donate over 1,400 bicycles at holiday toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday wishes are sure to come true for several children across the Las Vegas valley, following the generous donation recently dropped off by Metro police and SWAT officers.

Police stopped by the annual Chet Buchanan KLUC Toy drive on Sahara and Jones on Thursday afternoon to drop off 1,407 bicycles for the cause.

Metro says the hefty donation is all thanks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

