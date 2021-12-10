ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD, SWAT team donate over 1,400 bicycles at holiday toy drive

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uq1K_0dJ1Rtyf00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday wishes are sure to come true for several children across the Las Vegas valley, following the generous donation recently dropped off by Metro police and SWAT officers.

Police stopped by the annual Chet Buchanan KLUC Toy drive on Sahara and Jones on Thursday afternoon to drop off 1,407 bicycles for the cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV33f_0dJ1Rtyf00
LVMPD officers and SWAT team members donate over 1,400 bikes to KLUC Toy Drive

Metro says the hefty donation is all thanks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

NewsBreak
