BELLAIRE — Leading by five entering the fourth quarter, St. Clairsville went inside and Bellaire didn’t have an answer. With Avery Henry netting 11 of his game-high 26 points in the final chapter, the Red Devils (2-1) claimed an 83-69 victory over the Big Reds (3-3) inside a boisterous “House of Champions” crowd Tuesday night.

BELLAIRE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO