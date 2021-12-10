ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD has to explain to Congress how it will buy low-latency satellite broadband

By Sandra Erwin
SpaceNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the House Dec. 7 and sent to the Senate directs the Pentagon to brief lawmakers on military use of commercial satellite communications services, specifically those from non-geostationary orbit satellites. The provision is in response to a growing demand...

SpaceNews.com

Congress passes the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Dec. 15 passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 with broad bipartisan support in a 89-10 vote. The House passed the bill Dec. 7 by a margin of 363 to 70. The NDAA is now headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SpaceNews.com

DoD space agency making contingency plans in case Congress doesn’t pass a budget

WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency’s plans to launch 20 satellites and procure an additional 126 over the coming year could be derailed if Congress doesn’t pass a budget when temporary funding expires in February, the agency’s director Derek Tournear said Dec. 6. Congress passed a stopgap spending bill, or...
