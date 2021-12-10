Crabs for Christmas celebrates it's 40th anniversary this weekend

All I Want For Christmas Is You. Have A Holly Jolly Christmas and Jingle Bells.

But around these parts, there is one anthem we belt out for old Baldy-more.

“Don't you know, Santa Dear,

With steamed crabs and a beer,

It would be like a trip back to old Baltimore."

Baltimore...

Oh, I want crabs for Christmas.

Oh, only crabs will do.

Oh, and with crabs for Christmas,

My Christmas wish'll come true."

Crabs For Christmas, written and performed by the star from Arbutus, David Deboy. He recorded this 40 years ago.

Round that corner came two big policemen, And they saw the man on Santa's lap.

Well, they reached for his throat

And his bowling league coat,

And they picked him up, losing his Oriole cap.

Santa cried, "Put him down right this instant.

Now, my boy, what you want's not so odd.

But there's no crabs 'til May,

So we'll hop in my sleigh,

And we'll fly to New England

Where I'll get you scrod."

No not scrod!...

Oh, I want crabs for Christmas.

On December 12th, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his perennial novelty song, he and the Holiday Hons will perform a “Crabs for Christmas Concert” at the State Theater of Havre de Grace, where he’ll perform his hits of “Bawlamer” songs, including:

· Christmas on the Stoop

· The Aluminum Christmas Tree

· The Flegman Family Christmas Letter

· I’m in Love with a Baltimore Hon.

It’s an evening full of fun and family-focused holiday wackiness that every “Baltimoron” will love! And it’s at the State Theater of Havre de Grace on Sunday, December 12th.

Doors at 6:00 PM - Show starts at 7:00 PM

Oh, only crabs will do.

Oh, and with crabs for Christmas,

My Christmas wish'll come true.

O-o-o-oh, I want crabs for Christmas.

Oh, only crabs will do.

Oh, and with crabs for Christmas,

My Christmas wish'll

My Christmas wish'll

My Christmas wish'll

Whistles

What's that?

Oh, hon, don't you know?

That's my Christmas whistle!

My Christmas wish'll come true!

