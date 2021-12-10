1 dead, traffic blocked for hours after tractor trailer crashes into five cars on I-85, GSP says

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that a crash that left a portion of I-85 in south Fulton County blocked for hours during rush hour has left one person dead.

Police say the driver of a tractor trailer could not brake in time to avoid cars already in traffic. They say up to five cars were involved in the crash.

One person was airlifted to the hospital. GSP officials have confirmed that a 66-year-old had died as a result of the crash, but could not confirm if they were the person airlifted to the hospital. The identity of that person has not been released.

News Chopper 2 flew over the scene shortly after the accident around 4:30 p.m. Traffic finally reopened and began moving again just before 10 p.m.

Attorney Mike Rafi with the Rafi Law Firm says he has represented victims of truck crashes, but they are uncommon.

“Things we see are driver error. With a truck driver being distracted or driving too quickly. We see failed tires, we see drivers not getting enough sleep,” Rafi told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

He says most truck drivers drive safely and don’t cause wrecks, but when wrecks do happen, they are extremely dangerous.

“When you have these large vehicles that can’t stop very quickly and small passenger cars meeting, it’s a recipe for serious injuries and disaster,” Rafi explained.

Latest government data from 2019 shows Georgia ranks fourth in the country in deadly crashes involving large trucks and multiple vehicles.

Georgia State Patrol and Fairburn police are investigating the crash.

