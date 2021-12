Georgia State (5-3) vs. Mississippi State (6-3) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State will take on Iverson Molinar and Mississippi State. The senior Williams is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games. Molinar, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO