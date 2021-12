Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with 1Password. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This offer is only available to new customers of 1Password. To redeem it, you'll just need to create an account on this landing page, no coupon code is needed for the deal. This offer is only for a 1Password Families subscription; there is no discount for the individual 1Password subscription. Our exclusive deal with 1Password expires on December 31.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO