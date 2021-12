The Wirecutter Union announced this morning that they’ve reached a contract deal with the management of the New York Times:. The agreement, according to the union’s threaded tweets, includes immediate pay increases, a salary floor, guaranteed annual raises, and a host of other provisions related to hiring, workplace protections, and benefits. It’s a win for the union, which went on strike around the Thanksgiving holiday—leaving managers to run it without the people who do its actual work during what’s typically one of the site’s busiest and most important times of year. The union then filed a labor grievance with the National Labor Relations Board after Times management retaliated by withholding the holiday pay to which the striking workers were entitled.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO