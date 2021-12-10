Marlin comes up just short of a state title game appearance

*NOTE: Only players currently on a NFL active roster are listed. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (UW) Article continues below... Allen was moments away from an incredible comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the greatest-ever peer at his position, Tom Brady, on Sunday. Down 24-3 at halftime, the former Poke almost single-handedly dragged the Bills to overtime with three second-half touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). But a trip to Tampa Bay’s 7-yard-line with 22 seconds left and the game in the balance merely ended in a field goal and a 27-27 deadlock at the end of regulation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO