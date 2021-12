The Sooners’ surge on the recruiting trail continues, as three-star defensive lineman Alton Tarber has announced his commitment to Oklahoma. The former Georgia Tech commit renounced his pledge to the Yellow Jackets on Sunday after a weekend visit to Oklahoma, which itself came less than 48 hours after new Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis offered Tarber and made an in-home visit. In the immediate aftermath of Tarber’s decommitment, 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins predicted that he’d land with Oklahoma, and several other 247Sports Crystal Balls followed Ivins’ initial prediction.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO