Priscila Cachoeira had a turbulent weekend in Las Vegas. “Pedrita” took on Gillian Robertson in the first bout of the UFC 269 preliminaries this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and prior to fight night she missed weight badly at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, coming in at 129 pounds. That wasn’t the end of the controversy for Cachoeira, who went on to lose by submission late in Round 1 and was lambasted on social media for what looked to be an illegal attack on Robertson’s eyes as she tried to escape a rear-naked choke.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO