Eco-Friendly Hybrid Hiking Sneakers

Stop! Is that shave as good for you as it is for the planet? A recent report from the United Nations says that “plastic accounts for 85 percent of marine litter.” Besides news videos of massive piles of waste washing up on what should be pristine shores in Southeast Asia, there are also stories about micro-plastics making their way into all the corners of the seas, into fish, and, therefore, onto our dinner tables. Eliminating this problem is one of the toughest challenges we face as a species. Look around at almost any moment and see how much plastic has invaded our lives, perhaps nowhere more so than in our bathrooms. That’s why we’ve made no secret that we don’t love plastic disposable razors.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO