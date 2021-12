The powertrain's the same but the rest is definitely different from a family hauler. The Nissan Ariya is, with the best will in the world, not any kind of race car. Its base model is more than 100 horsepower short of a Formula E Gen2 car and y'know, it's a crossover. Only Jaguar was insane enough to race those on tight street circuits. Nevertheless, someone at Nissan's parents clearly brought them up well enough to believe they can be anything they want to be. So, with the confidence and clarity of a child with good self-esteem and a balanced sense of identity, the Ariya has been reimagined as, basically, a Formula E car.

