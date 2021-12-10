Suncoast Model RR Train Show & Open House

On Saturday December 11th (from 9am - 3pm), join the Suncoast Model Railroad Club at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center (4951 78th Ave. N.) for the Suncoast Model Railroad Club Train Show, with over 70 dealer tables, models, railroadiana and food! Whether a novice or old-timer, this event offers something for all levels of model railroad enthusiasts! See our new FULLY OPERATIONAL HO Scale Layout with 8 scale miles of track and visit our N scale operating layout with over 15 scale miles of track, DCC operated! Parking is FREE and children 11 and under are FREE!
