Pinellas Park, FL

Suncoast Model RR Train Show & Open House

pinellas-park.com
 6 days ago

See our fully operational HO Scale Layout with 8 scale miles of...

www.pinellas-park.com

My Country 95.5

Model Train Exhibit Set to Open at Casper Trails Center

Starting on Dec. 3 and going until the end of month, the National Historic Trails Center in Casper will be hosting a host of model trains from the Wyoming Model Railroad Association. The event will have volunteers from the Railroad Association to assist with the various trains on display and...
CASPER, WY
wtvy.com

30th Annual Model Railroad Show and Sale this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - George Baum and Dan Adams with Wiregrass Steel Wheels came by NewsChannel 7 Monday morning to talk about the upcoming 30th annual Model Railroad Show and Sale. The show will take place on December 11th and 12th at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, located at...
DOTHAN, AL
nbc15.com

Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show is now open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison. This year’s theme is Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The display features hundreds of poinsettias and fresh evergreens, with model trains nestled between the festive plants. Members of the...
MADISON, WI
insiderupg.com

McKeesport Model Railroad Club Hosts Open House

Pittsburgh’s role as an industrial powerhouse has dwindled since the 1970s, but through the efforts of dedicated volunteers, the McKeesport Model Railroad Club transports visitors to the past in miniature during their annual holiday open house. Visitors can view extensive rail operations and scenery on the 2,200-square foot HO-scale layout, where trains pass through towns, over bridges, and through tunnels, on weekends through Dec. 19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
southsoundmag.com

Holiday Tradition Returns with Annual Model Train Festival

Starting Dec. 17, hop aboard the Washington State History Museum’s 25th Annual Model Train Festival, which runs through Jan. 2. Don’t miss your stop at this local favorite holiday tradition of delightfully decked out railway scenes and train layouts. Guests will get to see such displays as the Kitsap Live...
WASHINGTON STATE
coolcleveland.com

Future Ink Graphics Holds Open House to Show Off New Space & Programs

Fri 12/10 @ 5-8PM One of the organizations located in the new Pivot Center of Art, Dance and Expression — a hub for arts and social services organizations on the near west side — is Future Ink Graphics. Unlike some of the other groups moving into the building, it’s a brand new organization, dedicated to giving artists who work in printing a space to work, learn and develop their businesses.
VISUAL ART
hamlethub.com

A New Milford Holiday Tradition: Model Train Exhibit

New Milford & Gallery 25 Annual Hands-On Model Train Exhibit. Model trains are back! Join us for some excitement at the Railroad Station in December for a special annual event: electric model trains running through model villages...and you may take a turn running them!. The train exhibit will be open...
NEW MILFORD, CT
McDonough County Voice

Kibbe adds model train viewing days

CARTHAGE — Two large model train sets will be on display at Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage in December and January. The museum has scheduled three days when the model train operators will be on hand to show the trains in action. Those days are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, Saturday, Dec. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 8.
CARTHAGE, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Railroad club unveils annual locally inspired model train

KANKAKEE — Perhaps no toy is as associated with Christmas as a model train. This season, for the 13th year, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is again offering an HO car with a Kankakee history. Annual sales of the cars are the club’s only fundraiser. This year’s car celebrates JR...
KANKAKEE, IL
echo-pilot.com

Planes, trains and automobiles part of the displays at the Waynesboro Model Railroad Club

The train is at the station and ready for the holidays at the Waynesboro Model Railroad Club. The club, located at 3291 Waynecastle Road, is holding its annual open house to show the public the handmade sceneries of hillsides and small towns with lighthouses, ski resorts and even a baseball field complete with fans in the stands and a baseball player stealing a base.
WAYNESBORO, PA
rivertownsenterprise.net

Model trains return to the historical society

The third annual holiday train show opened at the Irvington Historical Society on Dec. 2. The displays feature HO-scale (1:87) and O-scale (1:48) model trains, as well as a train made from Legos. Architect Earl Ferguson of Irvington designed the O-scale layout to resemble the village’s Main Street. Fellow resident...
IRVINGTON, NY
KJCT8

33rd Annual Christmas Train Show

The town of Palisade hosted a cleanup at Riverbend Park Saturday. Nonprofit Treats Middle Schoolers to Christmas Shopping Spree. Nonprofit Treats Middle Schoolers to Christmas Shopping Spree. Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Local Woman Recognized for her...
PALISADE, CO
Cincinnati CityBeat

Five Model Train Displays to See in Greater Cincinnati This Holiday Season

Get in the seasonal spirit by visiting some of Cincinnati’s holiday model train displays. The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. The display first debuted in downtown Cincinnati in 1946, and this year’s iteration at the Cincinnati Museum Center’s Holiday Junction features 60 trains, with more than 300 total railcars, zooming along cozy, miniature winter vignettes. Check out the details at track level, or see an overview from above.
CINCINNATI, OH
pinellas-park.com

4th Saturday Holiday Block pARTy

The 4th Saturday Holiday Block pARTy at the Studios at 5663 in the Pinellas Arts Village is Saturday December 18th and it will be a great way to cap off the holiday season! Come and enjoy a fun free event throughout the Village & get a chance to meet with our artists and makers. Get some last minute gifts for those on your holiday shopping list! Make sure to get your picture taken with Santa & as always this event is pet friendly! Explore our various locations and discover new art and treasures as well as some delicious food & sweets (and maybe a cold beverage as well). We hope to see everyone there! #ArtForChristmas #ShopLocal #SupportLocalBusiness #HappyHolidays.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
pinellas-park.com

48th Annual Pinellas Park Christmas Parade

The Pinellas Park Christmas Parade has been a tradition for many Pinellas Park families and the surrounding community since 1972. It is held on the 2nd Saturday each and every December. Registration for the parade will begin on September 1st, 2021. Road Closures: Eastbound Park Boulevard between 66th Street and U.S. 19 (including overpass); 52nd Street at Park Boulevard; 49th Street between 70th Avenue and 78th Avenue; 43rd Street at Park Boulevard; 40th Street at Park Boulevard. Traffic Tips: Use 66th Street or U.S. 19 to travel North and South; Use 70th Avenue or 78th Avenue to travel East and West.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
pinellas-park.com

Suncoast Model Railroad Train Show

On Saturday December 11th (from 9am - 3pm), join the Suncoast Model Railroad Club at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center (4951 78th Ave. N.) for the Suncoast Model Railroad Club Train Show, with over 70 dealer tables, models, railroadiana and food! Whether a novice or old-timer, this event offers something for all levels of model railroad enthusiasts! See our new FULLY OPERATIONAL HO Scale Layout with 8 scale miles of track and visit our N scale operating layout with over 15 scale miles of track, DCC operated! Parking is FREE and children 11 and under are FREE!
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Mountain Messenger

Model Train Show in Alderson Depot

A model train show will be held in the Historic 1896 C&O Train Depot in Alderson on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Alderson Main Street and hosted by Lee Skaggs and Jim Bowling, visitors will be able to see model trains as well as the railroad memorabilia in the Depot.
ALDERSON, WV

