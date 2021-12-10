Suncoast Model RR Train Show & Open House

The 4th Saturday Holiday Block pARTy at the Studios at 5663 in the Pinellas Arts Village is Saturday December 18th and it will be a great way to cap off the holiday season! Come and enjoy a fun free event throughout the Village & get a chance to meet with our artists and makers. Get some last minute gifts for those on your holiday shopping list! Make sure to get your picture taken with Santa & as always this event is pet friendly! Explore our various locations and discover new art and treasures as well as some delicious food & sweets (and maybe a cold beverage as well). We hope to see everyone there! #ArtForChristmas #ShopLocal #SupportLocalBusiness #HappyHolidays.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO