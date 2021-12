Shopping! Shopping! Shopping! And music. Here’s what’s happening around the Cleveland area, December 10 – 12. Polka Night Before Christmas – The Chardon Polka Band provides holiday music that’s rollicking energy and fun. The band kicks off their weekend at the Music Box Supper Club (1148 Main Ave, Cleveland) with a show like no other, riffing on the classic holiday poem with their own “Polka Night Before Christmas” on Friday the 10th, at 8pm in the Music Box Supper Club. They’ll also be providing music for a pair of Christmas Brunches with Santa and Krampus on Sunday December 12 @ 11am & 3pm. Tickets for each of the shows is $20. Brunch is extra; also, you must make a table reservation if you want to eat. (Food is available Friday night as well). And on Friday night you can wear your pajamas! Tickets are available here.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO