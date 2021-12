Powerwash Simulator has had a very active Early Access period. Between regular updates bringing more jobs, the game has been steadily moving towards completion at a very respectable pace. The game has just received update 0.7, bringing with it even more jobs, a new class of washer, and two beta multiplayer modes. If you’ve ever been carefully cleaning the filth off the side of a digital building and thought, “man, I really wish I had someone to get the other side” well, now you can. Cleaning is a team activity, so it’s a very nice surprise to be able to have help in-game now.

