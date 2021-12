Inflexion Games, the new studio of former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn, announced their debut game during The Game Awards. Nightingale is a "shared world survival crafting game" set in a Victorian world of gaslamp fantasy, which will send us into magical realms to explore, build farms and communities, craft tools and weapons, and such for a fight against the Fae. Should any Fae be reading this post, allow me to stress to our readers that this is vile propaganda, and to stress to you that I would very much like to wake up with all my teeth.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO