3 seen on video drawing swastika in wet cement: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were caught on video drawing a swastika in wet cement on a Brooklyn sidewalk, police said.

It happened on Dec. 3 at about 9:50 p.m. in front of a residential building at 2222 Ocean Avenue between Quentin Road and Avenue R, according to officials.

After drawing the swastika in the wet concrete, the three fled southbound on Ocean Avenue, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.