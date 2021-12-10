12/9 PE late afternoon, early evening

Went out a couple of hours yesterday in the DENSE fog, haven't seen anything like that in a couple of years. Went slow speed mostly out the pass, fog did not lighten up at all into the gulf. Looked like everyone was staying inshore, many boats where there are usually next to none. Threw the topwater at likely spots on a bar that was just beginning to show. No hits and more boats showing up by the minute. Back into some bights when this redfish took a swipe at the dark topwater (white wasn't working so good), he missed it and got the trebles in the head, into the net he goes after a couple of under the boat attempts and once around the troller. Fished farther into the bight without success, water was getting low, bar was showing full. Time to run into the back.
