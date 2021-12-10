ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/9 PE late afternoon, early evening

We limited out with ten black fin tuna on 12/9 late afternoon...

Deep Patch Reef Snappers

Beautiful catch of fish. I hope you marked that rock pile. Watch out next time you go, I may be hiding in one of your compartments.
PE 12/9 REPORT

Said no weed but did get 1 skippy.Then went deep dropping. got Rosefish and called it a day.
BORN TO HUNT

December 8, 1941, the United States declares war on Japan, and Bob is Born. Bob is born to hunt. Now, as I celebrate BIG # 80, I am still hunting. To say that hunting is in this Florida natives blood would be an understatement. It's been a ride that most can't even dream of. Come along as together we share the ride.
December fishing in 10K?

This year the weather has been relatively mild, so the fish are a bit hard to find... In a "normal" year (whatever that is...) we get our first strong cold front right around Halloween - and that kicks off the fish moving gradually back up inside.. That never happened this year so finding fish will take some doing... December can be a great month out of Flamingo - or the Ten Thousand Islands area... Finding the fish will go a long way to whether you have a great day or not right now...
Too warm for squirrels!

Every fall I look forward to getting out of the climber after sitting for hours waiting for something to happen and getting back to the hunting I grew up on....small game. You don't have to sit, you don't really need to be all that stealthy and usually you can find a target rich environment. 😃 But I also look forward to those crisp mornings on bluebird days with no wind. Maybe 28 to 35 degrees at 0630 warming to 60...so I was not as motivated as usual Saturday morning when I saw it was 64 degrees at 0500 warming to 80...but the sky was....no no..couldn't see the sky because of the fog...but wishful hunters can't be picky so off I went to my favorite squirrel zone on a nearby wma. I was running about 15 minutes late but the fog kept the early light down so after saying good morning to the usual cows in the road and a few deer in the pastures and looking at some hog rooting thinking maybe I should hunting those, I had the LC Smith side by side 16 guage loaded with antique 4 shot from dad's old ammo box...
12/3 PE night

This trip we found some black fin and picked up 6 trolling with 2 mahi in 165-210' of water offshore of the anchored ships. Hit the reef and caught a huge mutton snapper, a big lane snapper (lots of short mixed in), a nice mangrove snapper and 1/2 dozen legal yellow tail and mangrove snappers plus lots of shorts. Sharks were everywhere, we even had a small one chomping on our chum bag. Current at 70' was good, flowing to the north. No current shallower.
Duck Hunting Boat w/Gator Tail 35

1994 hull custom made in Louisiana (not sure by whom) 2011 (I believe) Gator Tail 35 - Hour meter was disconnected at some point. Trailer is essentially brand new (been put in the water 3 times) Cabelas scissor blind & brush included. Bow LED spot lights. Call or text (Eight...
It's a Cheese Basket

The Cat's name is Cheese..... And he belonged to my Mother in Law, who passed away in June..... My Mother in Law was a super special person. Kind, went out of her way to help everyone... even strangers, thoughtful, caring etc.... And she doted on that cat...... So as far...
12/9 foggy!

Went out a couple of hours yesterday in the DENSE fog, haven't seen anything like that in a couple of years. Went slow speed mostly out the pass, fog did not lighten up at all into the gulf. Looked like everyone was staying inshore, many boats where there are usually next to none. Threw the topwater at likely spots on a bar that was just beginning to show. No hits and more boats showing up by the minute. Back into some bights when this redfish took a swipe at the dark topwater (white wasn't working so good), he missed it and got the trebles in the head, into the net he goes after a couple of under the boat attempts and once around the troller. Fished farther into the bight without success, water was getting low, bar was showing full. Time to run into the back.
Who does venison neck roasts, I got a new recipe

I take the roast and cut it deeply all the way around every one or two inches. Cover with a whole sliced red onion, sliced head of sliced garlic, teaspoon of pepper and liquid smoke, two tablespoons of salt. Put in enough water to just below the top of the roast. Braise at 10 for at least 12 hour. Remove and debone and vacuum seal in pound packages. If I have another roast I just put it back in the dutch oven and right back in the oven it goes.
Useful Items From Santa List

Wouldn't the fire alarms be going off if used on stovetop?. i think the best kitchen gadget in last 10 years is hands down the air fryer. I am using it now to make empanadas. Air fryer - good. Hard to use camping or on a boat though. Don't know about the alarms since I don't use the smoker that way. Forgot to say another way I use it is to smoke hamburger a few minutes then freeze the hamburger. Anytime we go on a trip I can defrost the patties and have a "flame" cooked hamburger just by frying. Another great gadget though much more expensive was this:
