BOZEMAN — It was the second ever signing day at Bozeman Gallatin High School. Four athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level. “It’s super surreal," said Tyler Nansel, who is expected to play tight end for the Drake University football team. "You think about it, whatever. Then you sign off today, you’re like yeah, it’s actually happening and it’s official. It’s super awesome.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO