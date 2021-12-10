ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Council Votes To Allow Non-Citizens To Vote In City Elections

By 11 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-citizens haven't been allowed to vote in New York City...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Mayor-elect Eric Adams talks NYC vaccine mandates, administration picks, police reform and more

NEW YORK — In just over two weeks, Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City, becoming the second Black man elected mayor in the city’s history. The mayor-elect spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to weigh in on mask and vaccine mandates, whether he’s looking to replace Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, his pick for commissioner of the NYPD and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge Delays New York City’s Plan To Change Retiree Health Benefits Until At Least April

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on New York City’s plan to launch a controversial health care plan for retirees. In October, a judge temporarily stopped the plan, and the city revised the start date to the first quarter of next year. Now, a judge has ruled the plan will not be able to take effect until April 1 at the earliest — that’s only if the city meets certain conditions. Under the new plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or they can opt out to keep their current insurance, but it would cost $200 more a month. As the judge monitors the changes, retirees have until March 31 to opt out. “We are one step closer to offering this enhanced health plan to our retirees in the near future.  We are pleased the Court has ruled the City can move forward with the plan under certain conditions.  We are carefully reviewing the order,” the city’s law office said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
CBS New York

Investigation Into Problems With Lunches In New York City Schools Reveals Overspending By Department Of Education

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City comptroller‘s office has revealed the results of its investigation into the serious issues with city school lunches. Over the past several years, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer has reported on sub-par and sometimes sickening meals served to students, as well as misspending by the Department of Education. The comptroller’s office found from the 2015-2018 fiscal years, the DOE spent more than half a billion dollars on food products called “approved brands” with no competitive bids or proposals. They say that’s led to some serious overspending. For example, in 2018, the department spent more than $10 million on its “approved brand” of breaded chicken bites, an additional cost of more than $1.8 million. The competitive bid price difference was found to be 18% less. The comptroller’s report recommends, in part, implementing a written policy for approved brands and procuring food competitively. Reining in the budget will be one of the top priorities faced by new schools chancellor David Banks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#The City Council#Cbs2
Gotham Gazette

On School Admissions, New York City’s Next Step Must be Forward, Not Back

Once again, New York City public school students and families are experiencing whiplash. Last year, the city took steps to improve equity, transparency, and accountability in high school admissions. Now, at the eleventh hour of the next admissions cycle, Mayor de Blasio announced he might back away from last year’s promise to eliminate geographic priorities for high schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Takes Step Toward Approving $1 Billion Construction Request At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport recently wrapped up Phase One and begun Phase Two. Airport officials now want $1 billion more from Denver City Council for Phase Three. On Wednesday, a Denver City Council committee met and approved the requests to expand the budget and prolong the completion date. (credit: CBS) The current contract currently sits at $770 million, but if city council approves the request, the total would increase to nearly $1.9 billion. The proposition also extends the final deadline for upgrades from the end of 2024 to the end of 2028. (credit: CBS) The original contract with Great...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Chicago

City Council Approves $2.9 Million Settlement For Anjanette Young, ‘But It Will Never Give Ms. Young Back Her Dignity And Respect’

By Samah Assad, Dave Savini, Michele Youngerman, and Todd Feurer CHICAGO (CBS)– The City Council on Wednesday approved a $2.9 million settlement with Anjanette Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrongful police raid nearly three years ago. “No amount of money could erase what Ms. Young has suffered. No amount of money could provide Ms. Young with what she truly wants—which is to never have been placed in this situation in the first place,” her attorneys said in a statement on Wednesday. “Ms. Young wishes that those officers would have done proper police work and used basic...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Carrie Austin Slumps Over During Chicago City Council Meeting

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over in her chair during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt the meeting while an ambulance was called. Austin was still sitting, her head down, her arms folded on the desk around 1 p.m. as her colleagues surrounded her in the Council chambers, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot called a brief recess for a “medical emergency.” Lightfoot joined aldermen in rushing to Austin’s side on the council floor. Austin appeared to be conscious as an ambulance was called to City Hall. The meeting resumed around 1:20 p.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

More than a dozen NY counties refusing to enforce state mask mandate

Joshua Solomon, Times Union, Albany, N.Y. (TNS) More than a dozen county officials across New York, including in Saratoga County, have said they will not enforce an indoor mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, three days after some county executives said they were told by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration to avoid diverting resources to crack down on violations of the order.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

5 Things We Know About Keechant Sewell, New York City’s New Police Commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Keechant Sewell will be New York City’s 45th police commissioner and the first woman to lead the department. Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the historic announcement Wednesday morning. Sewell, 49, will replace outgoing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Here are five things we know about her: Sewell previously spent 25 years with the Nassau County Police Department and most recently served as chief of detectives She grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens She now lives in Valley Stream, but will have to move back into the city Sewell loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends Adams says he chose her because she “exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent.” Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com as we learn more about the new commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

New Jersey Urging Residents To Get COVID-19 Vaccines With Boost NJ Day

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccination program. It comes as the state battles another surge in COVID-19 cases. A lot has changed since that first dose was administered a year ago. Gov. Phil Murphy says more people need to receive vaccine booster shots. “That’s why we declared today Boost NJ Day,” Murphy said, It is both a one-year celebration of the first COVID-19 vaccine given in New Jersey and a call to action to get more New Jerseyans boosted in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. “The booster, do not think of it as a bonus....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy