Fire destroys 1 of 4 chicken houses at NC farm

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fire Thursday evening destroyed one of four chicken houses at a farm in Scotland County before it was brought under control, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded about 7:40 p.m. to the fire on Old Stage Road in the Gibson area of the county, according to Chief Jordan McQueen of the Laurinburg Fire Department.

His department assisted in fighting the fire, which was located on a farm outside the city limits of Laurinburg.

It’s not clear if any chickens were lost in the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, and no other information was immediately available.

