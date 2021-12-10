Andreae Lloyd's Family Reacts To Her Murder

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore. Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.” Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself. WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year. In...

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO