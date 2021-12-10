ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 15-year-old phenoms Pablo and Vladi Miguel Guerrero join brother Vlad Jr. in MLB?

By Jesse Pantuosco
 6 days ago

Ever wonder what a left-handed version of Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (son of Hall-of-Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero) would look like? Well you can go ahead and stop wondering, because video has emerged of Vlad’s younger brother, 15-year-old Vladi Miguel, feasting in the batter’s box. How's that for a chip off the ol' block?

Vlad Jr. absolutely tore up the American League this past season, tying for the AL lead in home runs (48) while finishing runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in MVP voting. But after watching Vladi Miguel launch balls into the stratosphere, it’s debatable whether he’s even the best hitter in his own household .

But wait, there’s more! Just when you thought we were out of siblings to be amazed by, here’s Pablo Guerrero, also 15, showing off his cannon of a right arm. Guess when it comes to throwing lasers, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree .

It’s true what they say—a family that rakes together stays together. Incredible, isn’t it? The Guerrero clan is like a Russian nesting doll with each successive offspring more talented than the last. Vlad Sr. has nine children, five of them sons, so there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see another Guerrero in the big leagues at some point.

Talk about being bred for success. The Guerreros are a baseball factory.

