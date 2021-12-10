ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky sheriff charged after allegedly striking teen girl while trying to stop fight

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0dJ1GJxs00

A sheriff has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting a teenage girl while trying to break up a fight during a high school basketball game in eastern Kentucky, police said.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, 47, is also part of Owsley County High School’s coaching staff and intervened in a Dec. 3 fight during a girls’ basketball game at Perry County Central High School, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Trooper Matthew Gayheart told news outlets Lynch is alleged to have rushed the floor during the fight between players and struck a Perry County Central player while breaking up the fight.

An investigation led to a warrant being issued Tuesday charging Lynch with fourth-degree assault, police said. Lynch was arrested Thursday by an Owsley County sheriff’s deputy and booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney. None was listed in online jail records.

Owsley County Schools Superintendent Tim Bobrowski told news outlets Lynch has been suspended for one game and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

Comments / 0

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with choking, punching 5-year-old pleads not guilty

A Frankfort man accused of choking and punching a 5-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his initial appearance in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. Zachary Colston, 31, entered the plea to charges of first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owsley County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Owsley County, KY
Crime & Safety
Owsley County, KY
Basketball
Bluegrass Live

Body of missing Frankfort man recovered in creek

Officials are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly swept away in the high waters of Kentucky creek. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Will Harrod are investigating the death after the body of a Frankfort man was discovered in Benson Creek Sunday. The body was...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Owsley County Sheriff#Kentucky State Police#Trooper Matthew Gayheart
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky burglary suspect arrested after reportedly throwing tequila bottle through window

A Kentucky man is accused of using a tequila bottle to break a window of a residence after he entered the residence through an unlocked window and was told to leave Saturday. The suspect, Zhane Metcalf, 27, reportedly entered a home off of East Main Street near Kentucky State University in Frankfort around 4:29 a.m. through an unlocked bedroom window and refused to leave after being told to do so.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Early morning shooting leaves one man dead, one behind bars

An early morning shooting has left a Kentucky man dead and another one charged with the man’s murder. According to FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Frankfort/Franklin County 911 dispatch received two calls of a male who had been shot in the area of 421 Owenton Ave. around 7 a.m. Thursday. One of the calls received was allegedly from the shooter. Dispatch reports indicate a male phoned 911 and said he had just shot a man and then hung up.
FRANKFORT, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky trooper involved in fatal shooting, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in which a man died, officials said. The shooting happened Thursday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner’s office, police said. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy