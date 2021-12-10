ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family's Christmas display shut down for code violations, community helps get it back

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Nichols loves Christmas and every year...

www.11alive.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis family’s light display features upcycled Christmas decor

STURGIS — One man’s trash truly is another man’s treasure. Just ask Isabella and Andy Barff. Isabella admits she loves the magical feel of the Christmas season and especially loves Christmas lights and displays. They recently moved to a new home on Colorado Drive in Sturgis and...
STURGIS, SD
#Christmas
WKRC

Community steps up to help family after trailer burns down

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A community is stepping up after a local mom lost everything when her trailer caught fire less than a month before Christmas. On Tuesday, Erica Mink says her trailer and everything in it burned to the ground. “You couldn’t even get to my trailer. It was...
MILFORD, OH
WDAM-TV

Volunteers help get Christmas lights ready for display at Mason Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Amanda Mathews spent a lot of time recently organizing a large display of Christmas lights at Mason Park. Mathews is the coordinator for the Committee to Light Mason Park. She brought together many groups and organizations to help set up the thousands of lights that make...
LAUREL, MS
Blue Ribbon News

STAY IN THE LIGHT: Rockwall family shares Christmas spirit through holiday display, gives back in memory of son

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 1, 2021) Brenda and David Hughes have spent countless hours stringing an estimated 40,000 Christmas lights outside their home at 1655 Plummer Drive in The Shores. They welcome the community to drive by to enjoy the festive holiday display, which features over 5,000 lights alone on the roof, and 10,000 lights on each tree.
ROCKWALL, TX

