It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means being a little more joyful and kind towards others. We found an awesome story playing out in restaurants all over the country. A group of friends plan their annual holiday gathering, each person brings $100. The money pays for the meal and the rest goes to the waitress or waiter to wish them happy holidays. If that's out of your price range, why not pick up a random acts calendar or bulletin board? You can find them just about anywhere and it gives suggestions like "Make Someone Laugh" or "Ask Someone About Their Day" or even "Bring A Smile To Someone's Face."

