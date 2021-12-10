ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Officially Revealed, Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Now

By Wesley LeBlanc
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens: An Unreal 5 Experience has officially been revealed and it’s available to experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S right now. Revealed during The Game Awards 2021 by none other than Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo in the Matrix franchise, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, this...

www.gameinformer.com

Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life, delivering a piece to camera - a nice get for an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with a bit of timely Matrix Resurrections marketing at the same time.
