NBA

NBA YoungBoy Shows Off Black & White Makeup Look Once Again

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not uncommon for Rock artists to don a little eyeliner or even put on a full face of makeup, but when NBA YoungBoy expressed that he, too, enjoyed the practice, Hip Hop fans bit back. The rapper has been under house arrest in Utah, and while...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 38

Spilled Milk
5d ago

NBA Youngboy went from being Gangster Rapper to Homosexual Rapper putting on that makeup and leading these kid in to doing the thing they shouldn't be doing. The Rap Game Ain't The Same Anymore!

Reply
22
t
5d ago

Leading these young boys right in to homosexuality and perversion... He will pay for this with his soul!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply
8
GABoyyy
5d ago

Listen I know mental health issues far too good when I see them. I too suffer from mental health issues it’s really no joking matter, so if this is how he wants to express himself and as long as it keeps him sane and happy ….y’all leave him alone!!!!

Reply(1)
4
