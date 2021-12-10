ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman Found Shot Dead In Galewood; Chicago Police Officer In Custody

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty Chicago Police officer has been...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Cbs#Galewood#Cbs 2

Comments / 0

Community Policy