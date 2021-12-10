Jussie Smollett Leaves Without Comment After Being Found Guilty On 5 Counts

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but it appears nearly all of the political talking shows on Sunday ignored the results of one of the biggest trials of the year — Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict. One would think that this would be a popular topic to discuss. It dominated news headlines, and many people, from entertainers to the president and vice president, gave their opinions on it. Compared to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial about a week earlier, there seemed to be a shocking lack of discussion about Jussie Smollett.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO