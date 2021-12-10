ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett Leaves Without Comment After Being Found Guilty On 5 Counts

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury agreed that Jussie Smollett lied...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
Jussie Smollett
blackchronicle.com

Don Lemon concedes that Jussie Smollett lied about hate crime attack

Sometimes you gotta call your friends out on their BS…. Yesterday, the saga of Jussie Smollett and the maybe-maybe-not hate crime came to a somewhat expected end. There was always a pretty distinct divide amongst the public about whether or not Jussie was Jamal lyin’ or the victim of a heinous crime. There didn’t seem to be too many people in the middle.
tucsonpost.com

The woke's silence on Jussie Smollett's guilt is deafening

The opportunist politicians and celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon to denounce Smollett's ?assault? two years ago seem markedly less keen to celebrate the fact there was no racism or homophobia involved at all. So Jussie Smollett, the 'Empire' actor and BLM advocate, has been found guilty of five counts...
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
yonkerstimes.com

I Changed my Mind on Jussie Smollett, I Don’t He Needs to Go to Prison

Like most of Americans, I was watching out of the corner of my eye during the Chicago trial of actor Jussie Smollett. When he was found guilty, the thing that annoyed me the most was that Smollett took the stand and continued the lie, claiming that he was attacked by two white men and trump supporters.
Washington Examiner

Sunday political shows ignore Jussie Smollett verdict

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but it appears nearly all of the political talking shows on Sunday ignored the results of one of the biggest trials of the year — Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict. One would think that this would be a popular topic to discuss. It dominated news headlines, and many people, from entertainers to the president and vice president, gave their opinions on it. Compared to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial about a week earlier, there seemed to be a shocking lack of discussion about Jussie Smollett.
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
