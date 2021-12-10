ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What Does it Mean to be 'Fully Vaccinated?'

13newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the standard for being fully...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

One Year With COVID-19 Vaccines

It has been one year since the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived. One professional talked about how they've changed the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MindBodyGreen

What Are Triggers & What Does It Really Mean To Be Triggered?

After World War I, studies on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) began to use the term "trigger" in reference to trauma responses to chilling combat flashbacks. Since then, the term has expanded to cover a vast array of traumas and individual responses to these traumatic instances. It was in the 2010s that the term "trigger warning" became popularized within the media as a respectful alert to trauma survivors for potentially disturbing content to come.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Does It Mean to Be Neurotypical?

You might be confused as to why the word neurotypical even needs to exist. Considering that it means that your brain performs in the way society expects it to, this might seem like something that doesn't need a name at all. You'll have a clearer understanding of why the word...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy