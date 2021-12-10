ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All The Game Awards 2021 Winners

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may all tune in for the big announcements, but celebrating the year just gone is also an important part of The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley once again took to the stage — this time with a physical show — to award 2021's best titles with trophies and recognition. Listed below...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

New PS Store Sale Live Now, Contains The Game Awards Nominees

A new PlayStation Store sale is live right now, themed around The Game Awards this evening. Given how close we are to the event, these PS5, PS4 deals aren't sticking around for very long. You have got until midnight on 13th December 2021 to grab anything you fancy. Let's take a look at some of the best titles on offer. At the time of writing, the discounts are not live in the US just yet. We will update this article once they're available.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann to Present at The Game Awards

There may be interest for PlayStation fans watching The Game Awards 2021 this evening, as Neil Druckmann will present one of the awards. The Last of Us 2 obviously won last year’s gong during lockdown, so it’s possible Geoff Keighley wanted the Naughty Dog vice president to be there in person this year, although it does raise questions about whether his cameo will lead to any reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Warner Bros. Announces Wonder Woman Game for PS5

The world is obsessed with super heroes at the moment, so it follows that we're getting all the movies and video games we can handle. Cue Warner Bros., which has just announced another one to get excited about: Wonder Woman. All we have is this short teaser trailer to go...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Game Awards 2021: All the big Xbox games announced during the show

The Game Awards has been and gone — what do we do with ourselves for the rest of the year? — and left us with a boatload of announcements and gameplay trailers full of goodies to look forward to. There should be a little something for everyone here, with games expected to release in 2022 and beyond. We’ve got all the juiciest headlines listed here for your browsing pleasure, enjoy…
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
pushsquare.com

Sonic Frontiers Takes Sonic to an Open World on PS5, PS4 in 2022

As long as SEGA's around, it's gonna keep on making Sonic games, whether you like 'em or not. The next mainline game in the franchise was announced earlier this year with a super short teaser, but thanks to our main man Geoff Keighley, we now have a better idea of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

It's Forspoken That Square Enix's New Action RPG Will Launch 24th May

We’ve been seeing Forspoken for some time now, but the PlayStation 5 console exclusive now has a release date: 24th May. A new trailer showcased during The Game Awards reveals a number of new powers and abilities, and some brief snippets of traversal gameplay. This one’s a looker, make...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

The Game Awards 2021 recap: all the biggest game reveals and announcements

Last night was the highly anticipated annual Game Awards show, and with it we obviously saw some great games up for nominations with some exciting and surprising wins. But we also got a bunch of game reveals and announcements. So whether you saw it live or just want to watch everything again, here’s The Game Awards 2021 recap.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dying Light 2 Shambles into View at The Game Awards

Dying Light 2 has been a long time coming, announced all the way back in 2018, but it's now finally on the approach. Techland's open world zombie survival sequel has gone gold and is ready to roll out in February. You want to see a little more of the game before then, though, right? Don't worry — Geoff Keighley's got your back.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighting Game#Strategy Game#Adventure Game#The Game Awards#Indie Game#Natus Vincere#Kkoma Best Esports Event
pushsquare.com

Windjammers 2 Throws Down on PS4 from 20th January

The sequel to legendary Frisbee flinger Windjammers will arc its way to the PlayStation 4 from 20th January. For those of you who don’t know, this follow-up to the 90s NeoGeo classic is a little like tennis, as you defend one half of a court by catching spinning discs and attempting to fling them past your opponent. It’s fantastic fun, and this long-awaited successor has a similar artstyle to the critically acclaimed Streets of Rage 4.
TENNIS
pushsquare.com

Raw Forspoken Gameplay Features Combat, Menus

PlayStation 5 console exclusive Forspoken is out on 24th May 2022, and now that Square Enix got that important detail out of the way at The Game Awards last week, it's time for the publisher to share actual gameplay with the world. What we have here is four minutes of action that focuses on protagonist Frey Holland as she takes on what appears to be an optional quest with a chest full of rewards at the end of it. In order to complete it, she must leave the city and do battle with some enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Combos to PS4 in March 2022

Atlus is re-releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PlayStation 4 next year. The original launched for PS3 back in 2013, so it's been a long time since the Arena franchise was mentioned in any official capacity. For those totally out of the loop, Ultimax is a one-on-one, 2D fighting game developed by the masters over at Arc System Works. For what it's worth, we think it's a fantastic title.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
RPG
pushsquare.com

Sony Acquires Guns Up Team Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony has today acquired another studio: GUNS UP! developer Valkyrie Entertainment. The Seattle based team has worked as an outsourcing studio for much of its lifespan, lending a helping hand to the likes of God of War, Forza Motorsport, and titles out of Riot Games. Most recently, it was confirmed to be helping Santa Monica Studio with God of War Ragnarok.
BUSINESS
pushsquare.com

Battle Royale PUBG: Battlegrounds Goes Free-to-Play Next Year

Poor old, PUBG, eh? The originator of the Battle Royale boom, it’s been left behind by the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. And now, in one last ditch attempt to reclaim its crown, publisher Krafton has announced that it’ll be going free-to-play on the PlayStation 4 from 12th January. We’re going to be brutally honest with you here: we’ve no idea why it’s taken so long.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Forspoken Offering Early Access to Prequel DLC in Digital Deluxe Edition

Square Enix already has plans for Forspoken beyond its PlayStation 5 launch in May 2022: the Digital Deluxe Edition is advertising a prequel DLC named In Tanta We Trust that you'll gain access to if you choose to pre-order that particular version. Currently slated to arrive in winter 2022, you'll be able to play the expansion before anyone else by committing to the £89.99/$94.99 edition.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade No Longer PlayStation Exclusive from 16th December

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is hitting the Epic Games Store on the 16th December, meaning that it'll no longer be a PlayStation exclusive title. It's arriving a lot more suddenly than we thought it would, but this news doesn't come as any surprise. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — along with the original Remake on PS4 — was always set to be a timed deal, with exclusivity lasting six months following the game's launch. That agreement came to an end this month.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New Wonder Woman Game Will Use the Nemesis System

You didn't think Warner Bros would sit on that controversial patent and never use it again, did you? Originally part of the Middle-earth titles on PlayStation 4, it has been confirmed that Monolith's new Wonder Woman title will also feature the Nemesis System. The game will also be single player and tells an original story in the DC universe.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Dev Adapting The Expanse for Telltale Games

Acclaimed sci-fi show The Expanse will be getting a prequel, courtesy of the resurrected Telltale Games and Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine. The game – which currently has no platforms attached, but is expected to release on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 – will serve as a prequel to the television series, and will boast the same kind of decision-based gameplay you’d expect from the likes of The Walking Dead et al.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Game Revealed, Named Eclipse

Following many rumours and speculation, Quantic Dream has confirmed it is indeed making a Star Wars game. Set in the new High Republic era, it's titled Star Wars Eclipse. The game is said to be in early development and the footage above isn't gameplay, but here's the announcement trailer from The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey Get Free Crossover Quests on 14th December

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are each getting a free quest on the 14th December. In Valhalla, Eivor will meet with Kassandra — the main female protagonist from Odyssey, who was still alive when Eivor's Viking saga takes place. Meanwhile, in Odyssey, it sounds like Kassandra / Alexios will be hunting down some kind of powerful treasure. Both free offerings have in-game rewards up for grabs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy