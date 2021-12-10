All The Game Awards 2021 Winners

PlayStation 5 console exclusive Forspoken is out on 24th May 2022, and now that Square Enix got that important detail out of the way at The Game Awards last week, it's time for the publisher to share actual gameplay with the world. What we have here is four minutes of action that focuses on protagonist Frey Holland as she takes on what appears to be an optional quest with a chest full of rewards at the end of it. In order to complete it, she must leave the city and do battle with some enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO