7 Dream Destinations To Consider This Holiday Season

Well, I did it again — had to have this cute little teddy figurine from the antique shop. I just could not leave this cute little teddybear, on a rocking horse no less, just sitting there on a shelf at CR Rustic Antiques, of course. Naturally, I am adding it to my many other little figurines and stuffed teddy bear collection. I really wonder when this old girl is ever going to grow up and not have to have every little teddy bear I see? To be honest, however, I have been very careful in my buying status lately because of space. Where in the world am I going to put another little figurine? Well I found a cute space which was open and ready for just this one special little rocking horse with a teddy bear on it! I put it in the cute old antique show case my older son, John, had given me one Christmas several years ago. Now it has someone to talk to while rocking away.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO