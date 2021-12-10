ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico Truck Crash Leaves 53 Dead, Mostly Migrants

By Dane Enerio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
A truck accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas this week left at least 53 people dead and dozens more injured, authorities said. The cargo truck was transporting more than 100 people who were said to be mostly migrants from Central America. It was traveling at an excessive speed and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Central America#Honduras#Accident#Mexican#The New York Times#Civil Protection Service#The Associated Press#Guatemalan
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
WLOS.com

31 migrants found in crowded stash houses in Texas

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX) —Migrants hiding out in stash houses in Socorro and Clint, Texas were discovered this week. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took 31 migrants into custody in two separate incidents. Agents assigned to the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit helped Socorro Police Department officers apprehend the migrants...
IMMIGRATION
Accidents
Public Safety
Immigration
Miami Herald

More than 60 killed and dozens injured in Haiti gas truck explosion

At least 50 people are dead in Haiti’s second largest city after an explosion involving a fuel tanker, a deputy mayor of Cap-Haïtien confirmed to the Miami Herald. “We’ve already counted more than 50 dead,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said early Monday morning. By afternoon, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

75 dead in Haiti truck explosion amid fears toll will rise

Fears grew Wednesday the death toll from a massive gas truck explosion in Haiti would climb as officials scrambled to provide care for dozens suffering burn injuries sustained in the accident. The death toll had increased throughout the day Wednesday, as the injured succumbed to burns that in some cases covered large portions of their bodies.
ACCIDENTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Seven killed as car packed with migrants crashes while fleeing police

Seven people were killed and four others wounded after a car carrying illegal migrants slammed into a building and overturned in a failed attempt to flee the police in southern Hungary. The deadly incident occurred late on Monday in the spa town of Morahalom not far from Hungary's border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned. Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured. Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident. Read More Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in courtReport links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protestersDeath of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’
ACCIDENTS
New York City, NY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

