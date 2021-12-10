ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Attorney General Letitia James Drops Governor Bid, Plans To Run For Re-Election

By Émil Flemmon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York attorney general and former governor hopeful Letitia James has decided to drop out of the political race after nearly two months of campaigning, NBC New York reports. Instead, she will opt to run for re-election as attorney general. The announcement comes on the heels of James’ office wanting to...

