Environment

Mammoth Mountain ski resort gets at least 9 inches of fresh snow with more on the way

Parts of California are truly getting a taste of winter weather.

Skiers and snowboarders at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort enjoyed at least nine inches of fresh snow on Thursday, and it's still falling.

The ski resort has been open since October after an early season storm.

Officials say more snow is expected over the next week.

A major storm has been bringing much-needed rain and mountain snow to parts of the West, including western and central Colorado, much of Utah and Nevada and Central and Southern California.

