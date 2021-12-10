ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN chief: Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism

By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — Climate change is "an aggravating factor" for instability, conflict and terrorism, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday. The U.N. chief said the regions that are most vulnerable to climate change "also suffer from insecurity, poverty, weak governance and the scourge of terrorism." Guterres told a...

