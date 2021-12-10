ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halo’ Trailer: The Beloved Military Sci-Fi Game Adaptation Hits Paramount+ Early Next Year

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a more influential video game series than Microsoft‘s “Halo” series from the last twenty years? The first game’s debut in 2001 virtually assured XBox’s success as a console, and the series went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time. The latest in the...

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Bunny & Clyde - In Development at HBO Max

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.
TV SERIES
Jen Taylor
Natascha Mcelhone
Bokeem Woodbine
Shabana Azmi
Steven Spielberg
Danny Sapani
Inverse

DC's most surprising superheroes of 2021 earned their HBO Max spinoff

Picture this: Your friends are killed by an intergalactic assassin. You call for help, and a decorated ambulance pulls in. Out walks a girl, named Crystal Palace, and two boys known as the Dead Boy Detectives. They say your friends aren’t dead — just held in a bureaucratic processing plane in the afterlife. It only gets weirder from here.
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Series First-Look Trailer Revealed for Paramount+ at TGA 2021

At The Game Awards 2021, Paramount+ revealed a first-look trailer for the Halo TV series, which will launch sometime in 2022. “Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” says the description of the series from Paramount+. Check out the Halo TV series first-look trailer below.
TV SERIES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite review: grappling hooks and jeep joyrides make up for a shaky sci-fi plot

A rickety storyline can't stop this from grappling back lapsed fans with its open world and nostalgic gunfights. Driving around with three snipers in the back of your jeep is overkill. But the shiny soldier boy of the Halo games has never cared less. This is the prime indulgence of Halo Infinite, the latest of the venerable sci-fi shootybangs. Sweet moments where it's just you, an open country of undulating hillsides, and a truck full of trigger-happy marines. The developers have taken the eponymous second level of the first Halo, in which the big tin fella had to drive about helping his marooned space crew, and they've used it as a mood board for an entire game. Aside from a few gripes, it has worked splendidly.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Icarus: Fatal Sky Showcases New Sci-Fi Survival Game

Icarus: Fatal Sky Reveals More About the Universe Behind the Upcoming Sci-Fi Survival Game. Two days before its long-awaited release, we are getting more information on Icarus. RocketWerkz has released a 20-minute long documentary to preview their upcoming PC survival game. The documentary called “Icarus: Fatal Sky” uses a mix of game and live-action footage to give prospective players insight into the new game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
egmnow.com

Sci-fi space shooter Chorus gets a launch trailer

Deep Silver has released a new trailer for Fishlabs’ sci-fi space opera shooter Chorus to celebrate the game’s launch. The game follows the story of Nara, the Circle’s deadliest warrior and now their most wanted fugitive, who sets off on a mission to destroy the cult that created her. Players can explore ancient temples and engage in zero-g combat alongside Nara’s sentient ship Forsaken as they hunt down The Great Prophet, the mysterious ruler of the Circle.
VIDEO GAMES
Microsoft
Technology
Video Games
Netflix
Telegraph

Halo Infinite campaign review: a dazzling ballet of sci-fi action

Halo Infinite's grappleshot is a small marvel. Attached to our hero Master Chief's sizeable wrist, you can spit out its rope to attach to surfaces or bad guys and catapult the armour-plated super-soldier at a fair velocity. In battle it is a joy, barrelling towards hooked enemies before smacking them in the teeth, desperately flying out of danger as the warning sounds of your depleted shield ring out, before swinging out from behind cover, shotgun in hand, to rejoin the chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Returns in February

The HBO Max original series “Raised by Wolves,” created by “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski, is returning to the streaming platform this coming February 3, 2022. The android science-fiction drama is executive-produced by Ridley Scott, who’s currently on the press and awards circuits promoting his films “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next year, check out the first trailer from HBO Max below.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'The Silent Sea' Set on the Moon

"We need to do what we're told, so focus on the mission." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a mysterious Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix this month. Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of food & water. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. After this trailer, I'd say this seems like Cameron's The Abyss, but on the Moon. Especially with that black abyss next to the station.
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film Gaming Promotions

Just weeks away from its theatrical release, 'The Matrix Resurrections' has launched a unique, interactive tie-in powered by Unreal Engine 5. The announcement of the new promotional experience came in the form of a teaser ad featuring a highly-realistic CGI version of Keanu Reeves. Following a display of the classic...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Paramount Shares Another Halo Live-Action Teaser Ahead Of The Game Awards

In case you missed it, there's a new Halo live-action series coming to Paramount Plus next year. During the 20th anniversary Xbox and Halo celebrations the other week, we got a teaser - showing us a glimpse of Master Chief putting on his armour and helmet. Now in the lead up to The Game Awards' "first look" - the official 'Halo on Paramount+' Twitter account has shared another quick teaser. Here it is:
VIDEO GAMES

